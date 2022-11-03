Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 228.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

