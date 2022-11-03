Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.64.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

