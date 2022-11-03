Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CEV stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEV. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

