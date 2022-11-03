Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $147,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

