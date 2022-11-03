Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

ENX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,079. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.