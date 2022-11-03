Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

