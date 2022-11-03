Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.