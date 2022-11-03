Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.