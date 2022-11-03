Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 1,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $268,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $462,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

