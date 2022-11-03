Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $149,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

