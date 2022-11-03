Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETY remained flat at $11.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.06.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 780,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

