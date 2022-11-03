Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EXG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,069. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

