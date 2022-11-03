eCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.33 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $722.06 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00586852 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00233384 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00073902 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,216,004,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
