EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 9.8%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 6,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EchoStar Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in EchoStar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in EchoStar by 43.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

