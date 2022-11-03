Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $178.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.24.

Shares of ECL opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 11.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 107.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.3% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 19,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

