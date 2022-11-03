Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,904,000 after buying an additional 51,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,536,000 after buying an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,539,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

