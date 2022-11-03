Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $27,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 199,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 160,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 267,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

