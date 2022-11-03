Efficient Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IEFA traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 20,218,288 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76.

