Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 19,834 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,377,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

