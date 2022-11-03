Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $87.46. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,067. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $115.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

