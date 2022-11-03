Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.61). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 297,441 shares traded.
Elektron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.50.
About Elektron Technology
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
