Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,219,851.17 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56.

On Monday, October 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84.

On Friday, October 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $1,064,298.65.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.49. 100,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $363.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

