ELIS 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.78 million and $11.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,265.21 or 0.99989964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32888907 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

