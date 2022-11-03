Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.



