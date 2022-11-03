Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

