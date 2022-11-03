Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Energi has a market cap of $11.33 million and $237,094.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00089448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00067114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006895 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,195,167 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

