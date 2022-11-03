Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group
In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
