Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

