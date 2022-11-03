Enigma Price Tops $0.0063 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $87,807.95 and $122,801.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.66 or 0.30878817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.