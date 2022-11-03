EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. 1,555,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 852,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,151,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 593,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.