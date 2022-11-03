Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 167,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,047,776 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $753.50 million, a P/E ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

