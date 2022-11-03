Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 18%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) shares traded down 18% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.29. 833,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 731,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 13.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$286.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

