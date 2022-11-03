Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.79 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Euler has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for $7.83 or 0.00038646 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $77.79 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

