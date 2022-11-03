Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 45,999 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,057,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,029,440 shares in the company, valued at $322,677,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $321,310.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $2,434,350.02.

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 954,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.61. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

