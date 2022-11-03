EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Insider Activity

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,919.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,677 shares of company stock worth $134,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.