EZFill (EZFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 132.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.
EZFill Trading Down 1.6 %
EZFL opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -1.53. EZFill has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.
About EZFill
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
