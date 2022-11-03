FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, October 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00.

NYSE:FDS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.52. 235,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,883. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.29.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

