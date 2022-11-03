FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $415.26 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.