Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.
Federal Signal Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of FSS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,448. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.
Federal Signal Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Federal Signal
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Signal (FSS)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.