Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Federal Signal Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FSS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,448. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.