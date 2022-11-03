FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,666,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

