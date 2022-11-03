FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.61. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

