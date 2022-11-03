Fei USD Market Capitalization Achieves $418.84 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $418.84 million and $1.20 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007946 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00250734 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99379019 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,691,353.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.