Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $65.03 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $65.03 million and $19.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00067549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

