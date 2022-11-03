Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:FNF traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
