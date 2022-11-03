Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.