Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after acquiring an additional 158,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

IWM opened at $177.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

