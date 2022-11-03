Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.81% of MSP Recovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

MSP Recovery Price Performance

In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Ricardo Rivera purchased 21,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,000.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 176,000 shares of company stock worth $341,840. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MSPR stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.