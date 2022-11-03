Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.81% of MSP Recovery as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
MSP Recovery Price Performance
MSPR stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.
About MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MSP Recovery (MSPR)
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.