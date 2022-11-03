Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 641 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

