Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 9,404 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $52.78 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.65) to GBX 4,700 ($54.34) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($47.40) to GBX 4,300 ($49.72) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($67.06) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

