Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,220 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 237.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

