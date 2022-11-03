Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 317.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 1,896.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after buying an additional 780,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.46 and a 200 day moving average of $244.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

