Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

